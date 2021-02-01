https://justthenews.com/government/congress/aoc-questions-whether-officer-purposely-put-her-vulnerable-situation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Monday that a Capitol Police officer purposefully put her at risk during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

In a lengthy and emotional post on Instagram, she remembers hearing loud banging on her office door, so she hid in her bathroom in anticipation of her office being breached by protesters.

A man did come into her office, and she could hear him after he entered, “Where is she? Where is she?”

“I thought I was going to die,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I have never been quieter in my entire life.”

One of her staffers then told her it was safe to come out, she said. That’s when she saw the man who came in was a Capitol Police officer, whom she described as a “white man in a black beanie.”

She then said, “It didn’t feel right because he was looking at me with a tremendous amount of anger and hostility. Things weren’t adding up. There was no partner there. He wasn’t yelling ‘this is Capitol Police, this is Capitol Police.’’And he was looking at me in all of this anger and hostility,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez said her staffer, whom she identified only as “G,” felt the same way.

“We couldn’t tell, we couldn’t read if this was a good situation or a bad situation,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Like so many other communities in this country, just that presence doesn’t necessarily give you a signal if you’re safe or not. So the situation did not feel OK.”

The officer told her to go to another building where she ran with her staffer, Ocasio-Cortez said.

“It wasn’t until we get to that building, we realize he didn’t give us a specific location,” she said. She later took refuge in California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s office.

At one point, Ocasio-Cortez pondered whether the officer who came into her office purposely put her at risk, asking, “Did he not say he was Capitol Police on purpose? Was he trying to actually put us in a vulnerable situation?”

In the Instagram session, she also said, “I’m a survivor of sexual assault.”

