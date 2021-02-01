https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/officer-sicknicks-body-will-lie-honor-us-capitol-rotunda-one-week-sham-senate-impeachment-trial/

Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick was killed during the invasion at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The media ran with the story that Officer Sicknick was beaten over the head with a fire extinguisher by Trump supporters.

It was only later that the facts came out. Propublica reported that Sicknick told his brother he was merely pepper-sprayed. But according to Officer Sicknick’s family, he suffered from a blood clot and stroke and was on a ventilator, according to Western Journal.

Officer Sicknick’s family begged that his death not become a political ping-pong ball.

TRENDING: Biden White House Wages War on 1st Amendment, ‘We Support the Need For Social Media Platforms to Take Steps to Reduce Hate Speech’ (VIDEO)

But it looks like it is too late for that.

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi agreed to honor Officer Sicknick three weeks after his death will lie in honor in the Capitol Hill rotunda this week. His body will arrive on Tuesday and lie overnight until Wednesday.

Newsmax host Greg Kelly questions the timing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

