posted by Hannity Staff – 12.20.18
A California sheriff slammed his state’s Sanctuary City guidelines this week; blasting the policies following a dangerous, high-speed car chase with a twice-deported “illegal immigrant killer.”
“A California sheriff whose officers were led on a wild chase earlier this week by a twice-deported illegal immigrant killer says cops are ‘very frustrated’ with sanctuary state laws preventing them from working with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents,” writes Fox News.
“The comments from Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux come following the death of Gustavo Garcia, a 36-year-old who police say embarked on a ‘reign of terror’ robbing a convenience store, shooting and killing a person and firing at buildings before crashing a truck that he had stolen,” adds the author.
“We are very frustrated with the fact that the way the laws are set up currently that law enforcement hands are tied,” said Boudreaux. “That’s how we did it in the past and that’s how we had always done it. And now, that tool has been taken from law enforcement.”
WEST COAST CHAOS: California Has ‘HIGHEST POVERTY RATE’ in the US Despite Massive Spending
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.13.18
New data released by the federal government this week shows California has the nation’s highest poverty rate despite widespread efforts to cut down on homelessness and soaring rent prices throughout the region.
According to the Sacramento Bee, the Census Bureau posted stunning figures Wednesday that revealed 19% of California residents were living below the poverty line and were “struggling to get by.”
“Although California has a vigorous economy and a number of safety net programs to aid needy residents, it’s often not enough to forestall economic hardship for one out of every five residents, the data show,” writes the Bee.
“We do have a housing crisis in many parts of the state and our poverty rate is highest in Los Angeles County,” said Caroline Danielson, policy director at the Public Policy Institute of California.
