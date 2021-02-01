https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/passengers-q-train-new-york-city-snow/2021/02/01/id/1008178

Passengers on a New York City Q train were stuck onboard for 90 minutes due to snow, the New York Post reported.

The MTA suspended above-ground subway service at 2 p.m. ET after a powerful nor’easter continued to wallop the city. The Q train was suspended so workers could clear “accumulated snow,” according to transit officials.

The New York City Subway said in a tweet:

“Most routes will run modified service, and train arrival times on screens and apps may not be accurate because our schedule data is shifting. Check the service status for your line before heading out.”

The winter storm has dropped close to one foot of snow in the city and is expected to continue Monday evening.

“We’ve been sitting between Parkside and Prospect Park for an hour and 20 minutes now. There’s no heat in the train, there are 3 people not wearing masks, no sort of ventilation,” Q train rider Rachel Turner said just after 3:30 p.m., per the Post.

“About 30 minutes ago we were told that the snow had accumulated too much to move forward and that we had gotten permission to move backward back to Parkside to get off, but there’s been no word from anyone since then.”

