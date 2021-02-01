https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/pat-gray-reacts-to-blms-nomination-for-a-nobel-peace-prize

Pat Gray discussed on Monday the Nobel Peace Prize nomination that the Black Lives Matter movement received.

According to Fox News, “A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated the Black Lives Matter movement for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for bringing attention to racial inequities around the world, while dismissing the riots and violence done in the name of the movement.”

Pat laughed as he showed images of burning buildings that appeared to have been taken during Black Lives Matter events. Watch the clip for more details.

