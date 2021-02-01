https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/politician-pummeled-threats-black-lives-matter-nobel-prize-nomination/

(ABC NEWS) — A Norwegian politician said he’s been bombarded with threats and hateful messages since he nominated the Black Lives Matter movement for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Petter Eide, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, told ABC News on Sunday that he was prepared for the criticism and has no plans to rescind the nomination.

“This weekend I have received so many negative responses from individual Americans telling me that Black Lives Matter is a violent and aggressive organization, that they are deliberately using violence as a political communication tool and that nominating them for the Nobel Peace Prize is quite insane,” Eide said in a phone interview with ABC News.

