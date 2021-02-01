http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/44MfBCuocEU/

Former President Donald Trump named a new legal team Sunday to present his defense at the Senate impeachment trial currently under way, after several members of the team were reported to have left the team on Saturday.

#NEW: 45th President Donald J. Trump announced that trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr., will head his impeachment defense legal team. pic.twitter.com/vvf8nq3NY3 — Jenn Pellegrino OAN 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) January 31, 2021

The Epoch Times reported:

The two lawyers who will represent the former president in the upcoming Senate trial are David Schoen, an attorney from Alabama, and Bruce Castor Jr., a former prosecutor in Pennsylvania. … South Carolina-based lawyer Butch Bowers had previously been tapped to lead the president’s legal team but parted ways over differing opinions on the direction of the defense arguments, the reports said. Other lawyers on the team who also left were Deborah Barbier and former federal prosecutors Greg Harris, Johnny Gasser, and Josh Howard. … Castor previously served as a solicitor general and acting attorney general of Pennsylvania.

As Breitbart News and others reported this past weekend, President Trump’s previous attorneys had apparently left “over his insistence that they present a defense that involves claims of election fraud in several states in the 2020 election.”

The Senators were sworn in as jurors last month, and the impeachment managers from the Democrat-controlled House presented the article of impeachment. 45 Republican Senators then backed a procedural motion by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) declaring the trial of a former president unconstitutional. Though the motion failed, the vote was a sign that the Senate lacks the votes to convict.

The defense team’s first legal filing is due Tuesday, February 2.

