You know what? Sometimes, it’s a good idea not to tweet.

Sometimes, it’s even a great idea not to tweet.

NBC analyst, Republican Voters Against Trump adviser, and self-described “Infuriated GOP Strategist” Mike Murphy had a great opportunity to not tweet about the Lincoln Project’s John Weaver today — and he totally squandered it:

Mike. Mike.

There doesn’t always need to be a “but,” Mike.

