https://www.infowars.com/posts/project-veritas-releases-leaked-video-of-facebook-execs-admitting-they-are-too-powerful/
About The Author
Related Posts
4 Key Points About President Trump and “Incitement” Law
January 17, 2021
Forced to Wear One? Then Spread the Word That JESUS SAVES, Available Now at the The Liberty Daily Store!
December 25, 2020
President Trump Tells White House Hanukkah Party He WILL Win Election if Supreme Court Have ‘Courage’ to Overturn Result
December 10, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy