https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/536783-psaki-we-dont-miss-trump-on-twitter

White House spokeswoman Jen PsakiJen PsakiBiden meeting with GOP senators Monday on coronavirus relief Biden invites GOP senators to White House for relief talks Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained in early morning raid as military takes over country MORE said Monday that President Biden and his administration don’t spend a lot of time thinking about former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden reverses Trump last-minute attempt to freeze .4 billion of programs Trump announces new impeachment legal team after reported departures Republicans scramble to unify heading into next election cycle MORE and they don’t “miss” him on Twitter.

Speaking at the press briefing, Psaki was asked if Trump’s absence from the social media platforms made Biden’s life easier because the former president is not able to rile up GOP lawmakers to oppose the new administration’s initiatives, such as a COVID-19 relief package that is in limbo.

“This may be hard to believe, we don’t spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about President Trump here – former President Trump, to be very clear,” Psaki said. “That’s a question that is probably more appropriate for Republican members who are looking for ways to support a bipartisan package, and whether that gives them space. But I can’t say we miss him on Twitter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden will meet with Republican senators pushing a scaled-back coronavirus relief package Monday afternoon, as the administration considers whether it should try and push through its much larger package without GOP support.

Trump has been conspicuously quiet amid Biden’s first big policy fight in Washington.

Twitter and Facebook suspended Trump’s accounts after he spoke to a crowd of supporters the day a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol building to try and stop the Electoral College vote count.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

