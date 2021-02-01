https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/raheem-kassam-is-right/
More troops still arriving…
Bus loads of National Guard still arriving in DC. Why? pic.twitter.com/cK1YzwdIJ4
— HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) February 1, 2021
It’s below 28 degrees F (feels like -6C) on Capitol Hill tonight and Democrats have National Guard members standing outside around the Capitol in order to underwrite their phony “insurrection” narrative. pic.twitter.com/vFdIw1NF3S
— Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 1, 2021