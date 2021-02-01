https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/regime-fears-people-bus-loads-national-guard-still-arriving-dc-video/

The regime fears the people.

More bus loads of National Guard arrived in DC Monday morning.

WATCH:

Bus loads of National Guard still arriving in DC. Why? pic.twitter.com/cK1YzwdIJ4 — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) February 1, 2021

More than 20,000 National Guard troops were called in to DC to protect Joe Biden’s sham inauguration after the Democrats stole the 2020 election with voter fraud.

The Democrats used the troops as props then tossed them into a cold parking garage in the dead of winter.

Thousands of National Guard will remain in DC until March as the Democrats persecute Donald Trump with a second impeachment senate trial.

What else is the DC swamp planning that they have to protect themselves with military troops?

