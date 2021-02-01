https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ken-buck-senate-colorado-republican/2021/02/01/id/1008149

Since Thursday night, Republicans in Colorado and Washington, D.C., have been virtually speechless following the latest development in the effort to recruit a candidate against Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., announced through Twitter, while “humbled by the interest and support” he has received to run for the Senate in 2022, he will not challenge Bennet after all.

“I look forward to continuing to serve and represent the wonderful people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress,” Buck tweeted, no doubt dismaying at least three prominent Republicans who have been eyeing a run for his seat after the four-term lawmaker said he was considering a Senate race.

Without Buck, “there is absolutely no one on the scene at this time to seek the Republican nomination [against Bennett],” GOP political consultant Jim Pfaff, former top aide to state House GOP Leader Pat Neville, told Newsmax.

In 2010, Buck, a swashbuckling conservative and Weld County district attorney, appeared on the verge of winning the seat from appointed Sen. Bennet. But, following a one-on-one faceoff with Bennett on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that even close friends of the Republican agreed was disastrous, Buck lost to Bennett by 48.1%-46.4%.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

