UPDATED 8:54 AM PT – Monday, February 1, 2021

An intra-party battle recently heated up after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) fired back at Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) over party loyalty. The spat began early Sunday when Kinzinger appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press to unveil his new Country First PAC, which hopes to challenge the party’s adoption of President Trump as the GOP’s leader.

During his interview, Kinzinger also slammed Gaetz for traveling to Wyoming to participate in a rally against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) and characterized his comments as an example of “Republican cancel culture.” He criticized Gaetz for attending the event, while claiming it was motivated by a desire to cancel “a tough woman who has an independent view.”

Gaetz responded via Twitter. He fired back at Kinzinger over his allusion to cancel culture. The Florida Republican said he was not advocating for removing anyone from public debate, but rather calling out a lawmaker for voting against her constituents’ interests.

I have no problem explaining why I didn’t vote for impeachment. I did in DC I did in Wyoming. I may elsewhere. Cancel culture is removing someone from public debate. I’m not for that. But we can debate against misguided impeachments & wars & politicians who back them. https://t.co/GEY9Ce6PAG — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 31, 2021

Kinzinger has been in hot water with the GOP after he became one of 10 Republicans in the House who turned their backs on President Trump and sided with Democrats to impeach him. That decision, according to a recent interview, has left him isolated within the party. Kinzinger himself has admitted it may have been “terminal” to his political career.

