Jalina Porter, who was recently made the deputy spokeswoman of Joe Biden’s State Department, called American cops “largest threat to U.S. national security” in a Facebook post in 2016, reports the Washington Free Beacon. The Beacon obtained a screenshot of the offending remarks.

“An unarmed Black man takes a knee for justice, bigots riot. An unarmed black man (with his hands raised) takes a bullet and dies, these same bigots are silent. Explain this to me, please,” the alleged post by Porter says. “The largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops. Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else. If ya’ll don’t wake up and rise up to this truth, the genocide against Blacks in America will continue until we are near extinct.”

“The largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops. Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else.” —@StateDeputySPOX pic.twitter.com/lIfgdTq3AB — Matt Margolis (Parler/Gab/MeWe: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) February 1, 2021

PJ Media could not independently verify the legitimacy of the Facebook post shared by the Washington Free Beacon. Either the post has since been deleted from her Facebook profile, or her privacy settings don’t allow unapproved people from seeing the post. The Washington Free Beacon did not explain how they obtained the screenshot. The State Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the publication.

Porter is a former NFL and NBA cheerleader who was working at the Truman National Security Project, a left-wing foreign policy think tank, at the time of the post. The Truman National Security Project also previously employed Hunter Biden.

It’s hard to imagine how Porter’s past comments weren’t discovered prior to her position at the State Department. Though perhaps they were known but did not cause any red flags. Let’s not forget, last summer Biden said “Yes, absolutely!” to “redirecting” police funding after calling them “the enemy.”

Joe Biden says “Yes, absolutely!” to “redirecting” police funding and calls them “the enemy.”pic.twitter.com/rM4zSTl1IL — Matt Margolis (Parler/Gab/MeWe: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) July 17, 2020

I suppose Porter actually will fit nicely in Biden’s State Department.

