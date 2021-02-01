http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rfh-e8AX0EA/

A Republican group has launched a massive billboard campaign calling on several GOP lawmakers to resign following the violence at the Capitol on January 6.

Billboards from the Republican Accountability Project target several House members and two senators, Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), who voted against certifying the Electoral College vote, the Hill reported Friday.

“You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked. Sen. Cruz: Resign,” one of the billboards reads:

According to the project’s website, the campaign is costing the group $1 million.

The billboards also target Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

However, during the incident on January 6, Cruz tweeted, “Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high”: Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high. Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted. God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021 Hawley echoed his comments, writing, “The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job”:

Statement from Senator Josh Hawley: Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021 On January 7, Cawthorn said he “spoke out in defense of our Constitution and a fair electoral process,” and “unequivocally denounced the violence that took place in our nation’s capitol, it wasn’t patriotism it was thuggery”: Last night, I spoke out in defense of our Constitution and a fair electoral process. I also unequivocally denounced the violence that took place in our nation’s capitol, it wasn’t patriotism it was thuggery. We are all Americans. What unites us is greater than what divides us. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 7, 2021 Despite their calls for peace, law, and order, Sarah Longwell, the executive director of the Republican Accountability Project, claimed that “These representatives and senators helped incite the attack on the Capitol by spreading lies about the election.” “They have proved that they are unfit to hold office. They should be nowhere near power,” she stated. Last Week, Hawley filed a counter ethics complaint against Senate Democrats, calling on the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate him for objecting to the certification of the presidential election, Breitbart News reported. His letter to the Senate Democrats who filed the ethics complaint against himself and Cruz read in part: The idea that one Senator who disagrees with another Senator can therefore have that Senator punished, sanctioned, censured, or removed is utterly antithetical to our democracy and the very idea of open, lawful debate. This line of thinking is, however, sadly consistent with the new woke-mob mentality that you should cancel anyone who disagrees with your views. “Your baseless allegations are in that sense unfortunately typical of today’s leftwing cancel culture, a culture that tramples on the democratic traditions that left and right once defended together,” Hawley concluded.

