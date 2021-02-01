https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/super-bowl-healthcare-workers-gronkowski-tampa/2021/02/01/id/1008117

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski on Monday surprised four Florida-based healthcare workers with a video inviting them to attend the upcoming Super Bowl between his team and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers tweeted a video Monday morning featuring Gronkowski, who joined the team last year, personally inviting the four workers, who are part of the 7,500 healthcare workers to be given tickets to this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium.

“During one of the toughest times our community, nation, and the world has ever experienced, it was our healthcare workers that made sacrifices every day,” Brian Ford, Buccaneers chief operating officer, said in a statement. “The entire Tampa Bay community is better because of their selflessness and strength, and the Buccaneers are honored to recognize Mandy, Heather, Belinda, and Woody for their commitment to serving others during the pandemic.”

“The first time the home team is the actual home team and I’m going to be there. I can’t believe that,” said registered nurse Woody Nixon, who works at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

“I am so excited,” added registered nurse Mandy Mueske, also of the Moffitt Cancer Center. “I’ve never been to a Bucs game but I’ve always wanted to, so the first time going is going to be the Super Bowl — I’m so excited … I watch games every Sunday. Go Bucs!”

The other workers invited are Heather Stegmeier, the infection control manager at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, and Belinda Spahn, an intensive care unit nurse at AdventHealth North Pinellas.

“As the NFL season culminates in Tampa Bay, we are thanking our healthcare heroes who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events. “We are honored to salute those who have demonstrated dedication, commitment, and courage and deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration.”

