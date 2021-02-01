https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rochester-protesters-popping-off-after-cops-mace-handcuffed-child/
Protesters successfully overturn the barricades set up outside this Rochester Police station and make their way up to the inner parking lot fence #Rochester #NewYork #RochesterPD #RochesterProtests pic.twitter.com/LwOj1yh820
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 1, 2021
Background story from this afternoon with 500+ comments…
Protesters shake the fence as a man chants “White allies gettin’ it poppin’” at the Rochester Police station #Rochester #NewYork #RochesterPD #RochesterProtests pic.twitter.com/jD9QIaM4Yt
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 1, 2021
Rochester Police set a speaker outside and hang out in the doorway of the station as they watch the protesters at the fence #Rochester #NewYork #RochesterPD #RochesterProtests pic.twitter.com/3As12PP42Z
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 1, 2021
Barricades pushed forward as the group moves closer to a Rochester Police station #Rochester #NewYork #RochesterPD #RochesterProtests pic.twitter.com/L8G6924Hbo
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 1, 2021