For the first time, Evan Rachel Wood is attaching a name to her alleged abuser.

On Monday morning, the “Westworld” Emmy nominee dropped a bombshell revelation about horrific abuse she claims to have suffered while in a relationship with musician Marilyn Manson.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner,” she wrote on Instagram and in a statement to Vanity Fair.

“Also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” the 33-year-old actress continued. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Wood began a romantic relationship with the goth singer as a teen, though the pair kept quiet until Wood reached the age of 19. Manson, now 52, was 38 when the couple came out. In 2010, they were briefly engaged before calling it quits.

But it wasn’t until years later that rumors would take hold that Manson had groomed Wood into an abusive and subservient relationship.

Last fall, Manson abruptly ended an interview with UK music site Metal Hammer when the reporter mentioned Wood’s name. The shock-rocker’s camp later issued a lengthy statement, denying all abuse charges.

“Manson has never shied away from public comment — equally he does not have to make ‘the same comment twice,’” his spokesperson said at the time.

Reps for both Manson and Wood did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment about her latest statements.

Along with the recent post, she has also taken to social media to share shocking stories on behalf of several other women who allege they have also been groomed and abused by the “Dope Show” singer — and now want him held “accountable.”

Wood’s message comes five years after she first spoke out about an abusive relationship, to Rolling Stone in 2016. In 2019, Wood helped forge California’s Phoenix Act, a bill that extended the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases from three to five years — and gave testimony on her “rape and torture” during the California Senate hearing.

“I mustered the courage to leave several times, but he would call my house incessantly and threaten to kill himself,” Wood said in her testimony. “On one occasion, I returned to try and defuse the situation, he cornered me in our bedroom, and asked me to kneel. Then he tied me up by my hands and feet. Once I was restrained he beat me and shocked sensitive parts of my body with a torture device called a violet wand. To him it was a way for me to prove my loyalty. The pain was excruciating. It felt like I left my body and a part of me died that day.”

