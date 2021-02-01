https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ron-desantis-florida-is-open-and-weve-got-your-back/

Posted by Kane on February 1, 2021 6:40 pm

“If you work in a restaurant, we have your back. If you’re a hairstylist, we protect your right to earn a living. And if you are a parent, we ensure your kids have the right to attend school in person. Lockdowns do not work. School closures have been disastrous yet even today we see across our country businesses shuttered, lives ruined, and schools closed.”

