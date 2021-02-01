https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/russian-fighter-jet-buzzes-american-destroyer-in-black-sea-awesome-footage/

Posted by Kane on February 1, 2021 10:51 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Just watch the first 10 seconds of this clip — the rest is garbage

USS Donald Cook in international waters in the Black Sea while a Russian SU-24 does a low pass nearby.

This is an unrelated photo

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...