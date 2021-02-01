https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/russian-fighter-jet-buzzes-american-destroyer-in-black-sea-awesome-footage/

Just watch the first 10 seconds of this clip — the rest is garbage

USS Donald Cook in international waters in the Black Sea while a Russian SU-24 does a low pass nearby.

The @USNavy routinely operates in the Black Sea to reassure @NATO Allies & partners and ensure security & stability in the region. Today, 🇺🇸 #USSDonaldCook operating in international waters in the #BlackSea while a #Russian SU-24 does a low pass nearby.#PowerForPeace pic.twitter.com/6JGNZoncZb — U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet (@USNavyEurope) January 31, 2021

This is an unrelated photo