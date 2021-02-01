https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/01/san-francisco-public-schools-creating-a-coalition-to-go-all-in-on-an-anti-racist-curriculum/

As we just told you in a post, for years liberals have been trying to tie homeschooling to white supremacy — only public school teachers can give children the resources they need to be good democratic citizens in a diverse society, while with parents you’re rolling the dice on “extreme religious ideologues” who question science and promote female subservience and white supremacy. The answer? A preemptive ban on homeschooling.

The San Francisco Unified School District is doing what it can to be woke; as we noted, they recently decided to rename a school named after Abraham Lincoln because Lincoln did not demonstrate that “black lives mattered to him.” Now, as Tablet columnist Wesley Yang has pointed out, the school district is taking pointers from Ibram X. Kendi and eliminating academic criteria for admission to Lowell High School, the last school in the district to look at academic performance in the admissions process.

SF School Board proposed resolution: Let’s remove all academic admissions standards from Lowell High School and turn the city’s best public high school into a Successor Ideology indoctrination camp: https://t.co/GkwPDINtMD pic.twitter.com/wsmRiu1MHF — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) February 1, 2021

As pointed out in the document to which Yang links, a lot more than just California law played into the decision. Yes, the teachings of Kendi are in there, as is a promise to create a Community Coalition whose work may include the following:

How do we learn about the experience of Black students and families at Lowell and how do we center their healing, liberation, joy, and excellence?

Where do we see tenets of white supremacy culture and patriarchy showing up in interactions, communication, curriculum, and policies at Lowell High School?

What antiracist teaching, learning, and assessment practices are necessary? What adult learning and structures will support this change?

What racist policies exist and how can we design antiracist policies, structures, and systems?

In what ways has Lowell High School perpetuated racism throughout SFUSD and San Francisco and how do we align district policies with its core values and antiracist vision?

Looks like it’s time to call in Dr. Bettina Love for a seminar on how white teachers are responsible for the “spirit murder” of black children and have them undergo “anti-racist therapy.” If public schools are so racist, why are we so concerned with what homeschooling parents are teaching their children?

Time to get your kids out of #SFUSD and tell @SFUSD_Supe he’s fired. — MAXXED (@Maxxed20) February 1, 2021

Well seems a good way to make sure that all families that can afford to leave the public system will. — FeralQuokka (@FeralQuokka) February 1, 2021

I’m not sure that it matters, there won’t be any children left in SF after a few more years. — Manzell Beezy (@BeezyManzell) February 1, 2021

I live in another county in California (prefer to not be exact) and we have people flocking to our community from SF with their kids. Now that they don’t have to live there for Big Tech (work from home), lots of ppl leaving the City behind, and for good reason. — Your mom (@thsuburbanmommy) February 1, 2021

Will anyone live in that sh*thole city after the wokeness and @chesaboudin continue to ruin the city daily — jslocofoot (@jslocofoot) February 1, 2021

It’s really quite amazing how Ayn Rand predicted all this. — KadyM (@kadyM98542283) February 1, 2021

This is what happens when the elites in charge of institutions abandon their duty to good stewardship of those institutions and instead use those institutions to their advantage. This is why populism rises. — First Lady Elect, Michael Mammoth (@MichaelMammoth) February 1, 2021

Healing, liberation, joy and excellence? If I need heart surgery in 30 years I think I’ll just take my chances at home with some aspirin. — Jose Alvarez (@JoseAlv08942677) February 1, 2021

So completely asinine. If they have any teachers that are worth a damn the school will find itself with ZERO teaching staff remaining … before THIS crap is implemented. — A.4ever.Deplorable.Trumpster (@UprightLisa) February 1, 2021

What a hellhole. It’s almost like they assume there are no gifted black students. I know A black astrophysics professor who went to a gifted school in Bronx. Had it been this type of education he might not have even tried physics. #BenignBigotryOfLowerExpectations — Visualize 2021 A.C. (After Covid) (@jack1251180) February 1, 2021

They cry white supremacy and yet want segregation of education. This is what happens when you don’t teach proper history. — The Biden Wisper for 65 Million Years (@Stewart63818860) February 1, 2021

This country has gone mad..completely mad. — Nairda50 ن 🇺🇸ادريان (@adrianlynnette) February 1, 2021

These people are fucking insane. — Theo Dolite (@HoleDigger2016) February 1, 2021

Even the super-wealthy liberal parents sending their kids to the exclusive Dalton School in Manhattan are revolting against the teachers’ demands to ensure an “anti-racist” campus. They demand the hiring of 12 full-time diversity officers for a school with an enrollment of 1,300?

Dalton School teachers demand courses on ‘Black liberation,’ public ‘anti-racism’ statements from all employees https://t.co/m6s0kHWgV7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 19, 2020

