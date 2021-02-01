https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/sanders-dismisses-bidens-unity-plans/

(FOX NEWS) — Talk about short-lived.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., suggested Sunday that the push to pass President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill without Republican support takes precedence over Biden’s pledge for “unity” and bipartisan lawmaking.

The incoming chair of the Senate Budget Committee appeared to abandon the Democratic Party’s commitment to Congressional bipartisanship in an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” where co-anchor Martha Raddatz questioned his support for a legislative process known as budget “reconciliation” which would expedite the bill through Congress if Republicans won’t support the proposal.

