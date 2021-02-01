https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sen-grassley-questions-fbi-doj-about-actions-related-civil-unrest?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Sen. Chuck Grassley fired off a series of questions in a letter to Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and FBI Director Christopher Wray, requesting information pertaining to the agencies’ activities surrounding civil unrest that has occurred in the U.S.

The letter comes in addition to another letter that Sen. Grassley, an Iowa Republican, and Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, submitted to the FBI director and acting attorney general inquiring about issues pertaining to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“Today, Senator Durbin and I sent a letter to you regarding the January 6 Capitol Complex attack. I am writing this follow-on letter to gather additional information regarding the security posture and planning provided in advance of and during the events of summer 2020 and recent events in Oregon and Washington,” Grassley wrote. “Like many Americans, I have been deeply troubled by the rioting, looting, anti-police attacks, and deaths which have occurred this summer. While many legitimately protested in a peaceful manner consistent with their rights under the First Amendment, thousands of others did not,” he said.

Grassley’s letter contains a list of questions, such as the number of criminal investigations and cases that have been opened, the number of officers hurt and people killed.

“How did DOJ and FBI coordinate planning for the events that took place in summer of 2020 and recent events in Oregon and Washington with other intelligence and law enforcement agencies and departments?” reads one of the questions included in Grassley’s letter.

“In light of the recent events, does the FBI consider antigovernment extremism, including anarchist extremism and Antifa adherents, a serious domestic terrorism threat?” another question asks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

