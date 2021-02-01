https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/senate-confirms-alejandro-mayorkas-department-homeland-security?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas as Department of Homeland Security secretary, making him the first Latino and immigrant to hold that post.

Mayorkas is expected to have a busy start, amid a national security threat, a pandemic and Democrats now in control of Washington appearing eager to swiftly roll back or dismantle Trump administration immigration policy.

Senate Republicans slowed Democrats’ calls for a swift confirmation, calling for additional hearings in part to learn about Mayorkas’ immigration policies, according to CNN.

In the Obama administration – in which President Joe Biden was the vice president – Mayorkas served as the Homeland Security deputy secretary and the director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

