https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/02/01/she-mad-jen-psaki-makes-snotty-dig-at-conservative-twitter-during-presser-for-making-fun-of-her-circling-back-and-lmao-watch/

Someone seems cranky.

Gosh, it didn’t take long for conservative Twitter to get under Jen Psaki’s skin. She’s going to have to seriously toughen up, she hasn’t had to deal with 1/10th of what Kayleigh dealt with and she’s already snapping during her briefings?

Tsk tsk.

Watch:

Jen is gonna have to ‘sack up’ and deal with the criticism …

Comes with the territory we’re afraid.

We do too.

Not a whole lot of ‘circling back’ with her.

Nope.

She mad.

Ok, so we KNOW we shouldn’t laugh at that … but we did.

Let us circle back and we’ll figure out a way to apologize for laughing at it.

Or something.

Heh.

***

