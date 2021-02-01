https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/02/01/she-mad-jen-psaki-makes-snotty-dig-at-conservative-twitter-during-presser-for-making-fun-of-her-circling-back-and-lmao-watch/

Someone seems cranky.

Gosh, it didn’t take long for conservative Twitter to get under Jen Psaki’s skin. She’s going to have to seriously toughen up, she hasn’t had to deal with 1/10th of what Kayleigh dealt with and she’s already snapping during her briefings?

Tsk tsk.

Watch:

.@PressSec: “I hate to disappoint conservative Twitter but I’m going to ‘circle back’ on a number of things as we often do directly.” pic.twitter.com/NG6W7XO4j7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 1, 2021

Jen is gonna have to ‘sack up’ and deal with the criticism …

Comes with the territory we’re afraid.

but I just coined #PsakiBack! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 1, 2021

She is a very petty, shallow person. — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) February 1, 2021

The circle back syndrome. — ludw!k (@arnetone) February 1, 2021

TRIGGERED! — Bertha Butt (@BerthaButt11) February 1, 2021

I’m Going To Circle Back = I Have No Clue, I Need Time To Make Up Something. — Gabriel Ruiz (@GabrielC2116) February 1, 2021

I miss Kayleigh… — Keri Davis (@khfankeri) February 1, 2021

We do too.

Not a whole lot of ‘circling back’ with her.

I almost thought she was going to have a sense of humor about it, and I would’ve been impressed…. and then I watched the clip… — Dan Hakim (@DanHakim13) February 1, 2021

Nope.

She mad.

So much unity! — thewatcher746 (@thewatcher746) February 1, 2021

Disappoint? Hardly. We find it absolutely hilarious. — Pete Newsome (@petenewsome) February 1, 2021

Ok, so we KNOW we shouldn’t laugh at that … but we did.

Let us circle back and we’ll figure out a way to apologize for laughing at it.

Or something.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Socialism THRIVES by frightening people’: John Hayward tweets the most important thread you’ll read today on socialism and COVID

‘This is CRINGE, MAN’: Jimmy Kimmel officially makes the Left’s sh*t-list going after Jon Stewart *grab your popcorn*

‘As ignorant as my out-of-order toaster’: Seth Rogen has his a*s HANDED to him in brutal back and forth with Gad Saad and it’s *chef’s kiss*

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

