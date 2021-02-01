https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2021/02/01/since-when-white-house-press-secretary-dismisses-a-reporters-question-because-it-was-based-on-something-they-relied-on-for-years/

Uh, we must have missed the memo. During today’s press briefing WH Press Secretary was asked a question by Ed O’Keefe, from CBS News, about President Biden meeting with GOP Congressional members before his own party. Psaki was rather dismissive as she focused in on the point that nobody specific was cited.

This seems…curious.

Psaki calls out a reporter for asking a “many people are saying” question he can’t back up pic.twitter.com/OyweIQiVwB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 1, 2021

Jen reduces the question as coming from, ”People talking in hallways.” And note that uber-hack Aaron Rupar here declares that the reporter was ”called out” by Psaki because he ”can’t back up” his question.

Well now, what do you know — suddenly the use of anonymous individuals as a place to go in order to glean information is regarded as a dismissive method of reporting.

Lol…this was the entire Trump tenure. Did you complain then? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 1, 2021

It’s cool to attack anonymous sources now, guys. https://t.co/6GW5YiTFxc — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 1, 2021

Now let’s pump the brakes here — since when did the use of unnaamed sources stop being tolerated? (checks calendar) Ah, yes – 12 days ago… https://t.co/8RfROdfuzz — Brad Slager – In An Augur Roll (@MartiniShark) February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, about that question…

She didn’t address the primary question regardless. She pointed out some rhetorical hiccup and still avoided the question, which is, in fact, grounded in reality. — DRYL (@daryl_dingman) February 1, 2021

Im not seeing the problem with the question. folks were promised a $2,000 check but Biden appears to be awfully busy trying to meet with the party that disputed his election to undermine that promise. — marianoDrivera (@AREVIRMARI) February 1, 2021

In other words, she ”Pulled a Psaki”.

Also we should ask, will it become customary for reporters to be required to out their sources?

Agree but to be fair, there is no way he could say names in this instance since they are his sources and he’s building relationships with them. He should reframe the question so he doesn’t get caught up i.e. simply, “Why is he meeting with Repubs before he meets with Dems?” — kompromat (@kompromat666) February 1, 2021

If there is one explanation behind all of this it might be summed up thusly.

They are out of practice after four years. — Stavinchi (@AugustSteve) February 1, 2021

