Six people were fatally shot Tuesday morning at a Muskogee, Okla., home, and the suspected shooter has been taken into custody, police said.

The victims included one man and five children. Four of the children died at the crime scene. The fifth died later at a Tulsa hospital.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said authorities have yet to discover a motive but believe there are no other suspects.

“We don’t believe that it’s random, but we just don’t have details yet of the why or what happened,” Hamlin also said.

She also described the young victims as “small children” but said police do not have the exact ages.

A woman also sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident and has been taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to a call of multiple people shot at the home at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release obtained by the Associated Press.

Upon their arrival, police officers encountered a person in possession of a gun who was later taken into custody.

Authorities as of Tuesday afternoon had yet to release the name of the suspected shooter or more details about the victims.

