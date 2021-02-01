https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/storming-the-capitol-riot-election-vote/2021/02/01/id/1008160

Some of the people arrested for rioting at the Capitol in January did not actually vote in the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden, according to a CNN analysis of public records.

CNN obtained the voting records for about 80 of those arrested for taking part in the riot, and found, while most voted in the 2020 presidential election, at least eight did not.

One of those identified is former Marine Donovan Crowl, who was identified by the FBI as being affiliated with the extremist group the Oath Keepers, and whose mother said he told her the rioters “were going to overtake the government if they . . . tried to take Trump’s presidency from him.”

Although he registered to vote in Ohio in 2013, a country election official told CNN that Donovan “never voted nor responded to any of our confirmation notices to keep him registered,” and has been removed from the voters rolls.

Others include a 65-year-old man from Georgia who was found in his van with a pistol and ammunition, a man from Louisiana who reportedly boasted about staying inside the Capitol for almost two hours, and a 21-year-old woman from Missouri that allegedly recorded herself showing off a piece of a sign from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“When we see that significant ideological groups are stopping participating in the Democratic process, that may mean they are looking for other ways to participate, and those other ways could be more violent,” said Arie Perliger, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell who administrates a database of far-right extremist attacks. “We should be concerned if we see a growing number of ideological groups are reducing their involvement in electoral politics.”

