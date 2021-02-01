https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/stacy-abrams-nominated-nobel-peace-prize-overwhelming-georgia-elections-system-questionable-ballots/

You just knew this was coming.

Stacy Abrams was voted for a Nobel Peace Prize on Monday for stuffing Georgia ballot drop boxes with questionable votes.

Her buddies Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger must feel slighted for being ignored for their assistance in stealing the state of Georgia for Joe Biden and then Marxist anti-American Senator Raphael Warnock.

And Stacy Abrams had a major assist from her sister, Judge Leslie A. Gardner, who blocked the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registrations from keeping more than 4,000 “targeted voters” from casting ballots in the U.S. Senate runoff election on Jan. 5.

The voters in question allegedly live outside of the jurisdictions in which they were registered — which would be illegal votes in GA!

U.S. voting rights activist and Democratic Party politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for her work to promote nonviolent change via the ballot box, a Norwegian lawmaker said on Monday. TRENDING: Ted Cruz: President Trump was “Both Reckless and Irresponsible” and Did Not Prove Election Fraud in Any Court (VIDEO) Abrams, whose work was credited with boosting voter turnout last year, helping Joe Biden win the U.S. presidency, joins a long list of nominees, including both former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, former White House adviser Jared Kushner. “Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” said Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament. King, a Baptist minister who became a leader of the 1960s civil rights movement, won the Nobel prize in 1964 and remains among its most famous laureates. “Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society,” Haltbrekken said.

