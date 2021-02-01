https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-steven-crowder-announces-lawsuit-against-facebook

Steven Crowder, a right-wing comedian and YouTube personality who hosts the show Louder with Crowder, has announced in a press release that his show will be suing Facebook under accusations of false advertising and unfair competition.

For immediate release => Louder with Crowder is Suing Facebook https://t.co/QtdZDDb6z6 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 1, 2021

“Facebook lured consumers and creators to spend money and provide data and views under the promise of not engaging in political, racial or religious bias in enforcing their policies, but they have done so both expressly and secretively, and hence, the suit,” Crowder alleges.

Crowder said that he is primarily seeking injunctive relief, but will also be seeking more than $1 million in damages for Facebook’s allegedly deceptive practices. “The goal here is forcing honesty and clarity in policy application and enforcement,” he wrote.

“We need Facebook to stop throttling pages and content and to stop favoring certain outlets over others. In a word, stop acting like a publisher or just admit that they are one,” he argued. “We’re prepared to take the lawsuit as far as we need to, including to the United States Supreme Court.”

It is unclear how Facebook has engaged in anticompetitive practices against his business as Crowder has alleged.

Facebook has been heavily criticized for its use of censorship against conservative figures, as well as against some far-left figures. Under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, Facebook has a legal right to moderate content while not being held responsible for such content, a regulation which conservatives have alleged allows them too much power.

However, the regulation does not allow Facebook to engage in deceptive or anticompetitive business practices, the crux of Crowder’s suit.

Section 230 has also been criticized by many on the left who argue that it does not go far enough to allow big tech giants to censor and moderate their own platforms.

Criticism of Facebook has ramped up in recent months after the platform censored a true and verified story from the New York Post detailing information leaked from the laptop of Hunter Biden, the son of now-President Joe Biden. Facebook later came under more criticism for banning then-President Donald Trump, following a move by Twitter. The ban came in the wake of the Capitol Hill riot on Jan 6 where pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington DC. Twitter and Facebook alleged that Trump had incited violence at the Capitol.



