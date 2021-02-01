https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-ends-taxpayer-funding-of-planned-parenthood/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘The movement we started is only just beginning’…
January 19, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse punished for bar photos…
January 23, 2021
Citizen Open Thread — Wednesday
January 20, 2021
Excerpt from the 1776 Commission…
January 23, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy