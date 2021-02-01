https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-aerobics-show-must-go-on-even-during-a-military-coup/

A woman did her regular aerobics class out in the open without realizing that a coup was taking place in Myanmar. A military convoy reaching the Parliament can be seen behind the woman.

