https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/02/01/the-bernie-sanders-in-mittens-memes-white-privilege-male-privilege-and-class-privilege-rolling-eyes-emoji-n320213
About The Author
Related Posts
While the US Media Serve as China’s PR Division the Chi-Coms are Targeting Journalists
December 28, 2020
Did Biden Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud? 'I'll Develop Some Disease And Say I Have To Resign'
December 3, 2020
Kevin McCarthy Tries to Have It Both Ways on Liz Cheney's Treachery and Shows He Is Not up to the Job
January 22, 2021
President Trump Slams Mitch McConnell After Biden Comments
December 16, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy