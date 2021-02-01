https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/02/01/the-morning-briefing-pathetic-republican-squishes-are-learning-its-still-trumps-party-n1418970

Trump’s GOP Keeps Chugging Along

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Anyone who tells you that bacon and eggs are bad for you is a communist.

We should probably celebrate the fact that Grandpa Gropes has been in office for almost two weeks and none of us are in gulags yet. Our neighbors to the north are giving us a sneak preview of how that will eventually happen.

There has been no shortage of concern trolling about the future of the Republican party by the leftist leg humping mainstream media hacks lately. In their fevered telling of the tale the only hope for the continued functioning of the GOP is for the party to embrace the invertebrate Romney/Murkowski/Cheney wing and become Democrat Lite forever.

Yeah…no.

We’ve examined the continued role in the Republican party of one Donald J. Trump here for a while.

The moderate/left/LincolnProjectPedo wing (all 35 of them) of the GOP is insistent that the Republican hoi polloi reject all things Trump and do whatever they can to make The New York Times say nice things about them on occasion. Their dream GOP is a grandstanding bunch of mush that never really accomplishes anything or directly addresses the concerns of the people who elect them.

What Trump’s presidency did for us regular Republicans was show us that the party still has some fight in it. We don’t need to suck up to the Democrats in the name of useless bipartisanship. He made it clear to us that the representatives in this representative republic are still working for us and we need to remind them of that.

There are a few in the House and Senate who don’t seem to get that.

It’s going to leave a mark.

The idiot Republicans who have jumped onto the Impeachment Train with the Democrats are finding out from their constituents that their turncoat ways are not at all appreciated back home:

GOP lawmakers who joined forces with House Democrats to rush through a second impeachment effort against President Trump are facing intense backlash from fellow Republicans back at home. Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) has now been censured by the South Carolina Republican Party for his role in the Democrats’ latest impeachment push against President Trump. More troubling for the GOP lawmaker is the fact that his censure push began at the grassroots level in a county within the congressman’s district. “Trying to impeach a president, with a week left in his term, is never legitimate and is nothing more than a political kick on the way out the door,” said South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick. “Congressman Rice’s vote unfortunately played right into the Democrats’ game, and the people in his district, and ultimately our State Executive Committee, wanted him to know they wholeheartedly disagree with his decision.”

Rice is the most recent addition to the Republican Turncoat Censure Club, joining Wyoming’s Liz Cheney and Michigan’s Fred Upton.

What the squishes don’t understand is that President Trump completely remade the Republican party, and that it’s a good thing. The Obama era GOP was a useless showboating group that could preen for the cameras but utterly failed at doing anything that its voters wanted it to do. That was the party that gave us the thoroughly execrable Mitt Romney as a presidential candidate.

Donald Trump may have left Washington but he hasn’t left politics. He definitely hasn’t left the Republican party. If the GOP is to survive the totalitarian onslaught it’s facing from the Comrade Joe Biden administration it is going to need a spine. It can’t get that from the jellyfish members in its ranks who seek only to ingratiate themselves with the Democrats and the mainstream media.

Let the purging begin.

Just Sayin’

The Lincoln Project is a prison shower of dropped soap iniquity. A press release won’t change that. https://t.co/hmjyFXMIaZ — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 31, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

A Whole Village Was Turned To An Art Gallery By A 90-Year-Old Czech Grandma https://t.co/kCGIiLA3ar — Architecture Hub (@architecturehub) January 30, 2021

PJM Linktank

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #135: Sheila Jackson-Lee Will Decide if You’re Sane Enough to Buy a Gun

Green New Deal Architect AOC Takes Credit for Biden’s Climate Boondoggle

Biden Seriously Prioritized Vaccinating 9/11 Mastermind and Other Terrorists at Gitmo Over Americans

Media’s ‘Biden Is the Greatest Catholic Since Francis of Assisi’ Narrative Is Not Going Well

Veteran Trial Lawyers Join Trump’s Impeachment Trial Defense Team

Former Biden Transition Advisor Says Double-Masking ‘Can Do More Harm’

Challengers to Gavin Newsom Emerge as Recall Effort Proceeds

Dr. Anthony Fauci Tells the Teacher’s Union Biden’s Goal to Open Schools in 100 Days May Not Happen

Government ruins everything. Los Angeles County Bans TVs at Bars Just in Time for the Super Bowl

Holy Joe isn’t really so…The Media’s Oh-So-Devout Catholic Joe Biden Has Run Into a Little Trouble With the Bishops…

Here’s Why Impeachment Will Backfire on Democrats and Make Trump Stronger

Andrew Cuomo Blames Trump Admin for His COVID-19 Nursing Home Scandal

NO JOKE: Black Lives Matter Movement Nominated for Nobel Pece Prize

The Dangerous, Disappearing Persians

Another Muslim-American Soldier Turns Terrorist Traitor

New Documentary Reveals the Character Behind Thomas Sowell’s Brilliant Economics

Cancel Culture’s Crocodile May Eat You Last but It WILL Eat You

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 97: The Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. AOC Media Double Standard

Conservative Media Has Been Right All Along

On the Second Anniversary of Jussie Smollett’s Attack, the Case Remains Unsolved

CDC Stealth-Edits COVID-19 Testing Guidelines

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 45: Say Her Name—Victoria Rose Smith

How Do We Stop Cancel Culture on Twitter? Here Are Some Thoughts

VIP Gold

From the Mothership and Beyond

Smithsonian Zoo pandas play in Washington DC snow

Schlichter: GameStop Lets You See the Matrix

Wait…That’s What Kamala Harris Said About West Virginia’s Coal Mines?

Rachel Maddow Loves Jen Psaki’s Press Conferences… Except for One Small Aspect

New Details about Black Man Who Says He Lost His Job Thanks to Biden’s Executive Order Spree

Allan Burns Dies: Co-Creator Of ‘The Munsters’ And ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Was 85

Congressman: Democrats Will Continue to Call Republicans Nazis and White Supremacists – ‘Every Two Years’

Missouri and COVID — Is It Safe to Come out Now?

Cease-Fire on George Conway Called Off By George Conway — Let The Games Begin

Life insurers screen for COVID-19

Should EMTs Be Permitted To Carry Concealed Firearms?

House Members Request More Security In Home Districts

Pysch Evaluations To Exercise Your 2A Rights? Not A Bright Idea

Because he is. Twitter suspends Christian magazine for calling Biden’s biologically male nominee a man

Ten GOP Senators Propose Their Own COVID Relief Bill

About Those Racial Disparities In Vaccination Rates

Enemies of the State vs. Enemies of the People

Video captured the moment the Ukrainian-owned cargo ship Arvin broke in half while sailing in the Black Sea

Andrew Yang wants NYC to overbook vaccination appointments because people love when an airline does that?

Biden’s most truthful and transparent administration is manipulating YouTube video comments to shield from criticisms

Anti-science ghoul Joy Behar suggests that every kid just repeat the year instead of going back to school

Introducing ‘Food Grammar,’ the Unspoken Rules of Every Cuisine

Smells Like Onion

Subway Employee Still Unnerved By High-Pitched Screech Sandwiches Make When Cut In Half https://t.co/Wt6TZzhakT pic.twitter.com/J0LTEUwgeb — The Onion (@TheOnion) January 30, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Pancakes are more overrated than Margaret Cho.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

