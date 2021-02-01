https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/senate-utterly-without-jurisdiction-try-donald-trump-former-independent-counsel-ken-starr-explains-democrats-cant-try-trump-video/

No where in the Constitution or any other documents written by our framers does it mention anything about impeaching and convicting a former president.

Former US Solicitor General and Independent Counsel Ken Starr said the senate is without jurisdiction to try private citizen Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives impeached President Trump with a 232-197 vote on January 13 for ‘inciting an insurrection’ at the Capitol.

Speaker Pelosi held onto the articles of impeachment and didn’t deliver articles to the senate until after Trump left office.

Chief Justice Roberts isn’t even presiding over the senate trial – Senate Pro Temp Leahy (D-VT) is instead, which is another violation of the law.

Furthermore, 45 senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional so the trial in DOA.

Judge Starr outlined in detail why “the Senate is utterly without jurisdiction to try Donald Trump” during an appearance with “Life, Liberty & Levin” Sunday evening.

