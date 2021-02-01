https://www.dailywire.com/news/top-republican-leader-slams-marjorie-taylor-greene-a-cancer-for-the-republican-party

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene in a statement on Monday evening as calls continue to grow across the political spectrum for Republican leadership in the House of Representatives to take action against Greene after number of her past inflammatory remarks, made over the course of several years, have recently resurfaced.

In a statement, McConnell said that Greene’s embrace of “loony lies and conspiracy theories” were a “cancer for the Republican Party.”

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

McConnell did not mention Greene by name but it was clear who he was talking about. The Hill noted that “his rare, scathing remarks about a freshman GOP lawmaker from the other chamber suggests he recognizes the potential damage her violent rhetoric and bizarre conspiracy theories could inflict on congressional Republicans as they try to take back both the House and Senate in next year’s midterms.”

Greene responded on Twitter, writing: “The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country.”

The remarks from McConnell come after Greene has garnered national headlines for over a week after numerous incendiary remarks that she made over the past couple of years came to light in a series of media reports that have dripped out over a period of a couple of weeks.

Greene has been a strong supporter of the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory, which is so fringe that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones recently erupted at a supporter of it, saying, “all of it’s lies.” Greene has falsely claimed that major school mass shootings were “false flag” operations and that the Las Vegas massacre was part of a plot to get American gun owners to want to give up their firearms. Greene also reportedly showed support in some posts for the execution of Democrat politicians, which she has blamed on the “teams of people” who managed her social media pages in the past. … The pressure on Republican leaders to take some sort of action on Greene increased last week when more incendiary remarks from Greene were revealed, including her promotion of a conspiracy theory that Jewish space lasers were used to start wildfires in California in order to clear room for a high-speed railway.

Numerous right-wing political and religious organizations, many of which backed President Donald Trump, have condemned Greene in recent days and have pushed for her to be removed from her committee assignments.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is set to meet with Greene this week to discuss the situation, which is the same response he took when dealing with a similar situation a couple of years ago with Rep. Steve King (R-IA), who was eventually removed from his committee assignments and replaced by Republican voters in his next primary election.

