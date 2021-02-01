https://hannity.com/media-room/truemail-io-helps-you-verify-email-addresses-in-bulk-now-95-off/

If you run a newsletter or you need to send email for marketing purposes, knowing that you have genuine subscribers is pretty important.

Truemail.io Bulk Email Verifier helps you check your entire mailing list in seconds and weed out the dead addresses. In a special deal for Hannity viewers, you can get a lifetime subscription today for just $149 — that is over $2,000 off the full value.

There are several good reasons to verify your email list. Seeing dozens of messages bounce is frustrating, and you might not be reaching as many people as you think.

Even if an email address exists, the owner might have moved on to a new one — or it might just belong to a spammer.

Truemail.io helps you avoid these issues with minimal effort. This platform integrates with a long list of popular email tools to provide rapid verification.

When you connect your mailing list, Truemail.io will automatically delete duplicate addresses and run advanced mail server verification. The site also checks every domain for current live status.

Truemail.io works on emails from any provider, including custom domains. All data is protected by 256-bit SSL, and the results are segmented for easy downloading.

In the words of Tech PCVipers, “If you are seriously looking at email marketing, Truemail.io is an amazing tool for any marketer or blogger.”

Order today for $149 to get a lifetime subscription covering 35,000 emails per month, worth $2,249.

You can also get 10,000 emails per month for $49 (Reg. $1,049), 25,000 per month for $99 (Reg. $1,499), $35,000 per month for $149 (Reg. $2249), or 50,000 per month for $199 (Reg. $2,499).

Truemail.io Bulk Email Verifier: Lifetime Subscription (35k Emails/Month) – $149 See Deal

Prices subject to change.

