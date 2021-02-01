https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/01/twitter-did-not-care-for-a-christian-organizations-definition-of-transgender-woman-in-tweet-about-rachel-levine/

Just before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced that he had chosen Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of HHS. As The Daily Wire reports, The Daily Citizen, which is a part of Focus on the Family, appended to that information the sentence, “Dr. Levine is a transgender woman, that is, a man who believes he is a woman.” The Daily Citizen was then suspended for “hateful” rhetoric.

Christian Organization Suspended From Twitter After Calling Dr. Rachel Levine ‘A Man Who Believes He Is A Woman’ https://t.co/tYRwzu4CEm pic.twitter.com/T9qvASRiDB — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 1, 2021

Dr. Levin is a woman, and any other description is hateful. We’re pretty sure “biological male” would send you to time-out as well.

The Daily Wire reports that Focus on the Family President Jim Daly responded to the suspension on his blog:

Noting how they simply offered the literal definition for a transgender woman and linked to an article that was not even about Levine’s gender identity, Daly said, “We’ve asked Twitter to explain what was wrong with our wording and even asked them how we might describe Dr. Levine to their liking. At this writing, we haven’t heard back.” “Over the course of the last week, President Biden has been stressing the need for unity – but his actions since taking office are all about demanding uniformity,” Daly observed. “There appears to be no room for convictional disagreement.” “You will comply – or be silenced,” he added.

We’ll say this; we’re getting an education on what speech is acceptable to Big Tech.

Twitter censors facts. There’s a word for this that escapes me… — Ernie Wallace (@thebigern) February 1, 2021

Which is a factually accurate statement — Willy Kennon (@WillyKennon) February 1, 2021

Well we can’t have THAT. — Okay. (@corrcomm) February 1, 2021

We’ve achieved the point in time where the truth hurts too much to speak it. — Marc Anthony (@Anthony03651629) February 1, 2021

LOL follow the science. You cannot make this stuff up. — Nancy Guberti (@nancyguberti) February 1, 2021

I’ll circle back to this one. — Gumby L Kerr (@Travelwithgumby) February 1, 2021

I agree 👍🏻 suspended for stating the obvious — it’s only me so it is 😉 (@Charlie97967412) February 1, 2021

I see no lies — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) February 1, 2021

Wow, turns out @jordanbpeterson was right — Jackson Pell (@Jackson_Pell_) February 1, 2021

It’s an insane level of arrogance to think this issue has been sufficiently litigated to actually ban someone who dissents. — WereHamster (@HamsterWere) February 1, 2021

Can we get a “fact checker” pronto? — William Clinton, BAMF® (@wclinton91) February 1, 2021

I remember when the argument was all about preaching tolerance, which everyone settled on. Funny how quickly the goalposts moved to forced acceptance — Sly Tony Sylvester (@SlyBailBonds) February 1, 2021

Can they scientifically prove the organization is wrong? — Lucas 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇮🇪 (@Defaulteado_) February 1, 2021

According to the dissenters in the comments, yes, gender identity is science, and science says Levine is a woman.

But even in that case, this (and anything regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop) is what Twitter believes cannot be spoken? And don’t even get us started on “deadnaming.”

