https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/01/twitter-did-not-care-for-a-christian-organizations-definition-of-transgender-woman-in-tweet-about-rachel-levine/

Just before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced that he had chosen Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of HHS. As The Daily Wire reports, The Daily Citizen, which is a part of Focus on the Family, appended to that information the sentence, “Dr. Levine is a transgender woman, that is, a man who believes he is a woman.” The Daily Citizen was then suspended for “hateful” rhetoric.

Dr. Levin is a woman, and any other description is hateful. We’re pretty sure “biological male” would send you to time-out as well.

The Daily Wire reports that Focus on the Family President Jim Daly responded to the suspension on his blog:

Noting how they simply offered the literal definition for a transgender woman and linked to an article that was not even about Levine’s gender identity, Daly said, “We’ve asked Twitter to explain what was wrong with our wording and even asked them how we might describe Dr. Levine to their liking. At this writing, we haven’t heard back.”

“Over the course of the last week, President Biden has been stressing the need for unity – but his actions since taking office are all about demanding uniformity,” Daly observed. “There appears to be no room for convictional disagreement.”

“You will comply – or be silenced,” he added.

We’ll say this; we’re getting an education on what speech is acceptable to Big Tech.

According to the dissenters in the comments, yes, gender identity is science, and science says Levine is a woman.

But even in that case, this (and anything regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop) is what Twitter believes cannot be spoken? And don’t even get us started on “deadnaming.”

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...