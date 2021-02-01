https://onenewsnow.com/politics-govt/2021/02/01/two-points-of-focus-for-gop-going-forward

A constitutional attorney and public policy analyst believes the Republican Party must do two things before it can score an electoral blowback on the Democrats in 2022 and beyond.

With Joe Biden becoming an executive order-signing machine, six state attorneys general are threatening lawsuits to push back against some of his edicts. Texas has already filed a successful lawsuit to halt Biden’s ban on the deportation of illegal aliens.

Republicans hope the American people will reject the Democrats’ radical agenda in the 2022 midterm elections and pave the way to victory in 2024. But Abraham Hamilton III, general counsel for the American Family Association, says that will only be possible if two things happen first.

Two points of focus for GOP going forward

“I think first and foremost state legislatures have to assert their authority as the ultimate determiners of the time, manner, and place of federal elections,” he begins. “I think if they allow the mail-in balloting to remain a standardized or normalized posture, then we’re in for a bumpy road.”

Before Election Day in 2020, Cal Thomas wrote that President Trump was right about mail-in ballots. With many examples of voting problems in several states, Republicans remain mostly opposed to universal vote-by-mail. He noted that The Heritage Foundation has cited more than 1,000 voter fraud convictions and a study showing that 28 million mail-in ballots were unaccounted for over the last decade.

Thomas said the process invites fraud and should be limited and thoroughly checked.

Hamilton

The second thing Hamilton says the GOP will have to do is make an effort to compete for the votes of the American citizens living in large urban areas.

“The abandonment of those areas has allowed regressives, that’s how I describe them, to dominate not only local politics, but guess who does the local vote count; guess who determines the local voter registration. Guess who does those things — the popular party in power,” he points out. “So if you’re not even willing to compete on the ground, then you are sentencing yourself to be subject to whatever the whims and fancies of the people who dominate those areas are.”

According to the NBC News Exit Poll desk, President Trump did boost his support among voters of color last year, winning 12 percent of the Black vote – “the highest share for a Republican candidate in the past 20 years.” He also achieved the highest level of Hispanic support (32 percent) for a GOP candidate since George W. Bush in 2004 (44 percent).