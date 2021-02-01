https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uh-oh-kamala-joe-manchin-is-pissed/
VP Kamala Harris refers to West Virginia’s abandoned mine lands as “land mines”:
“All of those skilled workers who are in the coal industry and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of dealing with reclaiming abandoned land mines.”pic.twitter.com/sKaPubyX8g
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 31, 2021
Kamala steps on a ‘land mine’ in West Virginia. Manchin is pissed.
Joe Manchin isn’t happy Kamala waded into West Virginia without consulting him…
Kamala Harris referring to West Virginia’s “abandoned mine lands” as “abandoned land mines” perfectly encapsulates America’s geographic, class, and professional divide in one rhetorical screw up.
— Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) January 31, 2021