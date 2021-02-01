https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/01/uh-oh-woke-san-francisco-hs-teacher-may-have-kicked-a-hornets-nest-by-coming-after-bernie-sanders-and-his-fans-privilege/

If you thought Bernie Sanders was immune from woke criticism, looks like you thought wrong:

Hoo boy.

San Francisco Unified School District high school teacher Ingrid Seyer-Ochi writes:

We talked about gender and the possible meanings of the attire chosen by Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden, the Biden grandchildren, Michelle Obama, Amanda Gorman and others. We referenced the female warriors inspiring these women, the colors of their educational degrees and their monochromatic ensembles of pure power.

And there, across all of our news and social media feeds, was Bernie: Bernie memes, Bernie sweatshirts, endless love for Bernie. I puzzled and fumed as an individual as I strove to be my best possible teacher. What did I see? What did I think my students should see? A wealthy, incredibly well-educated and -privileged white man, showing up for perhaps the most important ritual of the decade, in a puffy jacket and huge mittens.

“When you see privilege, you know it,” I’d told them weeks before. Yet, when they saw Sen. Bernie Sanders manifesting privilege, when seemingly no one else did, I struggled to explain that disparity. I am beyond puzzled as to why so many are loving the images of Bernie and his gloves. Sweet, yes, the gloves, knit by an educator. So “Bernie.”

Not so sweet? The blindness I see, of so many (Bernie included), to the privileges Bernie represents. I don’t know many poor, or working class, or female, or struggling-to-be-taken-seriously folk who would show up at the inauguration of our 46th president dressed like Bernie. Unless those same folk had privilege. Which they don’t.

Her classes sound fun.

She’s also a former professor at UC Berkeley. So it all makes sense.

But why, Siraj?

We can only hope this is a sign of some kind of woke internecine war.

We’re here for this.

No! Don’t disabuse them of that notion. We’re having too much fun!

