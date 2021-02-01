https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/update-capitol-hill-rioter-antifa-activist-john-sullivan-accused-violating-terms-release-agreement/

Antifa-Insurgence leader John Earl Sullivan is in custody after being arrested in Utah on Thursday.

As reported previously Antifa protester John Sullivan was caught on video posing as a Trump supporter during the rioting at the US Capitol last week.

Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 as he damaged federal property.

Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what’s going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington. This is a lie. He is a leader of the Utah Antifa-BLM movement and has been previously arrested.

“It’s just recording, solely, and not being active in it,” he told Fox News last week.

Sullivan also organized an Antifa-Insurgence rally on January 6th at the Washingotn Monument at 11 AM before they stormed the US Capitol.

The mainstream media refuses to report these facts.

John Sullivan is hot water again after he was accused last week of violating his release agreement.

FOX News reported:

In a court document filed last week, U.S. Pretrial Services Officer Josh Cahoon alleged that Sullivan violated his approved Internet usage on four separate instances, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Magistrate Judge Daphne Oberg, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, issued a court summons for Sullivan based on the filing. He faces federal charges of civil disorder, entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct. The judge had ordered Sullivan to be released conditonally without bail on Jan. 15, deciding that prosecutors failed to meet the legal threshold required to keep him jailed. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Reeves had argued Sullivan is a risk for trying to threaten witnesses or jurors, but Oberg said Reeves lacked substantial evidence. The terms of his release agreement required Sullivan to stay off social media before trial, surrender his passport and be on house arrest. He also was ordered to stop working for the Insurgence USA activist group he founded, although he didn’t have to cede control. His computer and internet activities would be monitored.

