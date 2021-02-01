https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/videos-reveal-zuckerberg-opposed-trump-wants-work-biden/

A Facebook insider has released a series of videos to Project Veritas documenting CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s opposition to President Trump while expressing hope he can work with Joe Biden.

“The president [Trump] intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power,” Zuckerberg said before Biden’s inauguration.

“It’s so important that our political leaders lead by example, make sure we put the nation first here, and what we’ve seen is that the president [Trump] has been doing the opposite of that.”

But when Biden launched immediately into a record-setting series of executive actions to undo Trump’s accomplishments, Zuckerberg said: “I think that these were all important and positive steps. And I am looking forward to opportunities where Facebook is going to be able to work together with this new administration on some of their top priorities starting with the COVID response.”

Zuckerberg said Biden, on his first day, “issued a number of executive orders on areas that we as a company really care quite deeply about and have for some time.”

“Areas like immigration, preserving DACA, ending restrictions on travel from Muslim-majority countries, as well as other executive orders on climate and advancing racial justice and equity. I think these were all important and positive steps,” he said.

Project Veritas reported Zuckerberg also insinuated that Capitol protesters received better treatment than Black Lives Matter protesters.

“I know this is just a very difficult moment for a lot of us here, and especially our black colleagues. It was troubling to see how people in this [Capitol] mob were treated compared to the stark contrast we saw during protests earlier this [past] year,” Zuckerberg charged.

Guy Rosen, the company’s official for “integrity,” confirmed Facebook is targeting certain speech it defines as “hate speech” in an effort “to protect the election.”

“We have a system that is able to freeze commenting on threads in cases where our systems are detecting that there may be a thread that has hate speech or violence … these are all things we’ve built over the past three-four years as part of our investments into the integrity space our efforts to protect the election,” Rosen said.

Zuckerberg was giddy over the inauguration of Kamala Harris as vice president.

“[Jan. 20] was truly a historic day. The past few weeks have certainly been a very difficult time in our nation. But we got our new president [Biden]. We also have the first woman and the first person of color as our vice president in the history of our country,” he said.

“The swearing in of Vice President Harris really stands as a reminder that despite the challenges that we are facing as a country, we all have so much to be proud of,” he said.

Another company official, Nick Clegg, acknowledged the international opposition to the company’s suspension of Trump’s Facebook account.

“There has been quite a lot of disquiet expressed by many leaders around the world, from the President of Mexico to Alexei Navalny in Russia, and Chancellor Angela Merkel and others saying, ‘Well this shows that private companies have got too much power’ — we agree with that,” he said.

But he said “democratically agreed rules” on how such decisions should be made “don’t exist.”

Project Veritas said the videos illustrate the prevalence of partisan views and the lack of diversity of thought within the organization.

See the videos:

Project Veritas was created by James O’Keefe in 2011 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to expose “corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions.”

