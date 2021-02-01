https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/02/01/vp-kommie-displaced-coal-miners-can-work-reclaiming-abandoned-land-mines/
RUSH: This is Kommie Harris. Kommie Harris last Thursday was in Huntington, West Virginia. She’s vice president. She’s on WSAZ-TV News, and this is what she said about work for coal workers who are gonna lose their jobs due to the Biden administration’s climate plan.
HARRIS: Job creation around, for example, all of those skilled workers who are in the coal industry and — and — and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of (sputtering) in dealing with reclaiming abandoned land mines.
RUSH: Really? So you people working in the coal mines are now gonna be sent somewhere to disarm “abandoned land mines.” That’s the great future you have! Here’s Joe Manchin, senator from West Virginia, reacting to this.
MANCHIN: I saw it; I couldn’t believe it. No one called me. We’re gonna try to find a bipartisan pathway forward. I think we need to. But we need to work together. That’s not a way of working together, what was done.
RUSH: He’s not happy with this. We gotta very careful. You don’t go against the Biden regime if you’re in it. That’s another thing about running the establishment or the deep state — and when you’re president, you’re considered to be among the people in top echelon. So he gotta be very careful. But Biden sends the vice president out, and she doesn’t know enough to say, “Wait a minute.
“We’re gonna send people from the coal mines over to wherever there are…?” That was a Princess Di issue, by the way. You remember this? Princess Diana, that was one of her big deals, to getting rid of abandoned land mines, ’cause they blow up and they severely injure and wound people. So that’s it. If you’re working the coal mine in West Virginia, that’s what the Biden administration says your great future is here. In their great climate change plan here, you get to disarm abandoned land mines.