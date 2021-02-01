https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/01/wapo-editor-imagines-un-sponsored-disarmament-program-for-post-civil-war-america-2021-segregationists/

Let’s talk about segregation. Progressives like it. A few years ago, a student group at Oberlin College demanded “special, segregated black-only ‘safe-spaces’ across campus.” The University of Michigan-Dearborn has a BIPOC Café along with a Non-POC Café, both hosted by the school’s Center for Social Justice & Inclusion. And as we reported just a few days ago, the Brentwood School for girls hosts separate dialogue sessions for parents and families; check on the sheet whether you’ll be attending the session for white parents or the session for black parents.

So we’d urge those on the Left to consider their words carefully when they lump in white supremacists with segregationists.

We’re not sure if lefties consider the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol to be the most famous battle of America’s second Civil War or if the whole last four years was war and Biden’s inaugural address was his Gettysburg address, but America is split, and Washington Post global opinions editor Karen Attiah says if America were any other country, we’d be talking about having a UN-sponsored Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) program for white supremacists and segregationists.

We see the photo of the guy with the Confederate flag, but what happens to all the segregationists mentioned in our lead paragraph?

Reeducation camps? No, they must have another word for it. We’d be surprised by the suggestion but MSNBC’s Chris Hayes softened us to the idea of a truth and reconciliation commission to “humanely” deal with Trump conservatives last fall.

Hey, we hate to say it and sound like conspiracy theorists … but pieces like this one are why a lot of people believe not that we’re currently living in a post-Civil War America, but that the real second Civil War is still coming. Keep fueling that fire, WaPo.

