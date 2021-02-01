https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-trumps-lead-impeachment-lawyer-david-schoen-joins-sean-hannity-interview/

A spokesperson for Donald Trump on Sunday announced lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead his impeachment defense team.

Trump praised Schoen and Castor for having “significant trial experience in high profile cases.”

David Schoen previously represented Roger Stone and Bruce Castor served as the DA for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

David Schoen joined Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday evening for an interview one week before the senate trial.

The House of Representatives impeached President Trump with a 232-197 vote on January 13 for ‘inciting an insurrection’ at the Capitol.

Speaker Pelosi held onto the articles of impeachment and didn’t deliver articles to the senate until after Trump left office.

No where in the Constitution or any other documents written by our framers does it mention anything about impeaching and convicting a former president.

45 senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional so the trial in DOA.

