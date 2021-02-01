https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/world-complete-irrationality-dr-scott-atlas-states-distributing-vaccines-biden/

Dr. Scott Atlas was on the Larry O’Connor Show on WMAL last week and he shared that the claims by Joe Biden that the prior administration was a mess in regards to how it handled the China coronavirus were false. Then he shared:

I’m not a politician so I usually answer the questions directly. This is all, you know, I don’t even want to get into the politics of things. It’s a challenge certainly to get all the people vaccinated…The goal should be to giving the vaccine to people who are at risk to die. That’s the purpose of the vaccine. And yet there are only a handful of states that have given most of the vaccinations to the people who are over 65 or elderly people. Which again, nothing is, we’re in a world of complete irrationality, apparently, particularly in the United States. There’s no reason for that, that most vaccines are given to people who are not at high risk to die.