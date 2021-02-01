https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/536785-white-house-reviewing-whether-trump-should-continue-receiving-intel

The White House is conducting a review to determine whether former President TrumpDonald TrumpBiden reverses Trump last-minute attempt to freeze .4 billion of programs Trump announces new impeachment legal team after reported departures Republicans scramble to unify heading into next election cycle MORE should continue receiving intelligence briefings now that he has left office.

Speaking at the White House press briefing on Monday, spokeswoman Jen Psaki Jen PsakiBiden meeting with GOP senators Monday on coronavirus relief Biden invites GOP senators to White House for relief talks Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained in early morning raid as military takes over country MORE said President Biden’s national security team is looking into the matter.

“It’s something that is under review,” Psaki said.

Former presidents typically have access to intelligence briefings after leaving office.

However, Democrats — and even some former Trump administration officials — have warned that the former president cannot be trusted with national security secrets, believing he could reveal sensitive information or seek to profit off of it.

Sue Gordon, who was principal deputy director of national intelligence during the Trump administration, urged in a recent op-ed that Trump be cut off from intelligence briefings, saying he would be “unusually vulnerable to bad actors with ill intent.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffLobbying from the center Glenn Greenwald warns against media censorship amid concerns over domestic terrorism Biden to keep Wray as FBI director MORE (D-Calif.) began pushing for Trump to be cut out of the loop even before he left office on Jan. 20.

“There’s no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing, not now, not in the future,” he said. “I don’t think he can be trusted with it now, and in the future he certainly can’t be trusted.”

