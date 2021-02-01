https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/bother-weakling-mike-pence-hints-2024-run-shtting-president-trump-voters-america/

In the the morning on January 6th we noted Vice President Mike Pence would end the day in history branded as a hero or a traitor to his country. We now know that answer.

At noon on January 6th, while the President was speaking to a million patriots in the Capital, VP Pence released his own memo explaining why he was overlooking the corruption and election fraud which ended up stealing the election from President Trump, his boss, and the American people:

Pence is good at stabbing Americans in the back. He began his quest early into the Trump Administration when he colluded with the Deep State in finagling the resignation of General Michael Flynn. Pence was right in the middle of the entire made-up event to get rid of General Flynn:

Pence for some reason filled his staff with people who hated President Trump:

We all believed that would be the last we saw of this horribly weak man who turned his back on his country.

But apparently not.

Evidently, Mike Pence is putting together a fundraising group to keep in touch with donors.

According to NBC News:

Former Vice President Mike Pence is beginning to build a political future without Donald Trump, including making plans to form a policy-focused fundraising committee that would help him maintain a relationship with donors, according to multiple sources familiar with his plans. Pence, who left Washington and took a post-inauguration vacation with his wife in St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, ahead of resettling in Indiana, is expected to announce his new venture in the coming weeks, sources said.

We Love Trump added:

Did Mike Pence just drop a hint about his future? If so, then it would explain why Pence was so quick to turn on President Trump. Many Constitutional experts believe that Pence had the authority to help determine which electors sent to Congress were the real ones. At the very least, he could have shown support for the Electoral Count Act. He could have also backed the initial demands for a 10-day audit. Instead, Pence appeared to stab President Trump in the back. And now… we know why. It is being reported that Pence is forming a fundraising group. This is the strongest indicator yet that Pence wants to run in 2024.

